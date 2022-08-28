“Insinuate that I horn…”; Erika Schneider ‘peels’ on her social media and comes out in her defense after pointing out alleged betrayal of ex Bil Araújo

The muse tried to polemicize and refute the rumors that she would have betrayed her ex-boyfriend Bil Araújo. Erika used social media to come to her defense. Even after a few months of the breakup between the two, Bil and Erika returned to the spotlight on the last day (27), about an alleged betrayal of the ex-farmer, which was denied.

Erika did not approve of what was said and did not remain silent to see the controversy being increased. In a sequence of videos, she made it clear that the betrayal never took place. “I’m fine here, I’ve been quiet all this time, but like this, wanting to put myself as guilty, as a traitor, as someone who pissed off, then it’s already too much. Because then it messes with my character and my nature. Relationships end everyday”began the ex-farmer.

Ahead, the blonde made it very clear that her life is moving forward and that she does not want rumors and lies being spread about her life: “I felt bad, I did. I felt bad the first time, not to lie. I came here crying. The second time, people, life goes on. I’m not going to be with a person who doesn’t want to be with me. So let’s live life. the person wants to insinuate that I horn, wants to talk about my character, then it’s too much“, he wrote.

Finally, the famous said that some close friends of the influencer would be insinuating the betrayal and detonated: “And the worst of all is that there are friends who make a bad joke insinuating that. Having friendship, ok, now wanting to denigrate the image of the other in exchange for cookies, that’s not possible. I’m calming down here, it’s gone, I’m going to work“.