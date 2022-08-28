Internacional will break all-time record this weekend

On Sunday morning (29), Inter and São Paulo will face each other in a game valid for the semifinal of the Women’s Brasileirão. To face the tricolors, Mauricio Salgado’s team will witness something unprecedented in Beira-Rio. That’s because about 7 thousand Colorados have already confirmed their presence in Gigante, something that will be unprecedented among the modality.

It is worth mentioning that the confrontation will be the first of the two-game series. After the game in Beira-Rio, the duel will be decided in the capital of São Paulo in the second week of September. With that, it will be necessary a lot of support for the Girls to build a good advantage over the São Paulo counterparts.

In addition, another unprecedented fact is that Beira-Rio will have a significant audience on two consecutive days, since, on the following day, Mano Menezes’ men will face Juventude for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Therefore, the landmark becomes more special.

For fans who want to witness the Gurias game, just access the Internacional website and complete the check-in procedure. Access costs only 1kg of food, something that makes the chance even more viable for fans who still don’t know the Gigante, or have little habit of attending.

The ball rolls at the Giant, starting at 11 am. The game will be broadcast by Sportv throughout Brazil for fans who cannot attend Beira-Rio.

Check out the probable lineups for Inter x São Paulo for the Women’s Brasileirão:

Inter: May; Capelinha, Bruna Benites, Sorriso and Isabela; Ju Ferreira, Duda Sampaio and Maiara (Isa Haas); Fabi Simões (Maiara), Millene Fernandes and Lelê. Technician: Maurício Salgado

Sao Paulo: Carla; Fê Palermo, Pardal, Thais Regina and Dani; Formiga, Maressa and Micaelly; Naná, Shasha and Rafa Travalão. Technician: Lucas Piccinato.