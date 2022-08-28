Irma’s supernatural powers leave Mariana distraught in Pantanal

The clarity of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) when talking about possible consequences for the relationship with Sister (Camila Morgado) was no wonder, after all, she will demonstrate significant changes in the next chapters of wetlandacquiring supernatural powers that will leave Mariana (Selma Egrei) disturbed.

To be more precise, Irma will be able to feel the pain and even the interactions between José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) from kilometers away, right after an equally shocking scene in which José Leôncio’s firstborn (Marcos Palmeira) is shot by Solano (Rafa Sieg), a henchman hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to gradually exterminate each important member of the rival family, including the new guests, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria (Isabel Teixeira).

In addition, Mariana’s daughter also embodies a distinctive personality as she fires her premonitions to the family, making it very clear that José Lucas is well and receiving care, detailing some impressive specifics, including the fact that the aspiring politician has a serious but not fatal injury.

José Lucas will be shot and Irma will feel his survival for miles around. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

All this will happen after an intense period of searching, after all the pawn will have disappeared for a considerable time. This will be Tenório’s first major act to inaugurate the war against José Leôncio, hitting his youngest son without leaving great traces beyond, of course, the future testimonies of José Lucas, who will come out alive to reveal the existence of a murderer in the region.

Solano will also be responsible for a tragedy in Tenório’s family, who will discover too late the incompetence of the “professional” hired to defeat Leoncio.