Is it possible to use a credit card to pay bills? Know how!

Due to its ease, currently, digital accounts have been very successful with the Brazilian public. When using fintechs, customers have access to the various features of traditional banks, such as withdrawals, transfers, Pix, among others. Also when using these services, customers are entitled to several attractions, such as the possibility to pay slips with the limit of the credit card.

However, many people are still in doubt whether or not it is possible to perform this action. Because of this, check below how to pay tickets with the credit card, since this alternative represents a great option for the months that are beyond the control of expenses.

Pay bills by credit card

The functionality of using credit card to pay slips may vary according to each banking institution. Some banks allow payment of bank slips with credit, while others do not. Among the banks with this functionality, Nubank allows its customers to pay slips and bills, in addition to being possible to pay in installments up to 12 times.

Many people tend to use their credit card to pay bills for a variety of reasons. Among them, the main attraction is being able to use the card limit to avoid a possible suffocation in periods of low billing. In addition, some cards give you the possibility to win cashbackairline miles and other promotions, being a great benefit.

Use the app Nubank Paying bills with a credit card is simple. First, it is necessary to enter the “pay” tab, after that, it is necessary to select the option “pay boleto with credit card”. Once this is done, just enter the ticket numbers or scan the barcode with your cell phone camera.

After these steps, you must click on the arrow and proceed to the next screen, then just choose whether to pay in installments or not, installments are allowed in up to 12 installments. Finally, you must click on “pay” and enter the password, then the ticket has been paid.

“Ticket Finder”

Another facility that Nubank delivers to its customers is the “ticket finder”. The tool allows the company to automatically find its invoices available in its CPF. After being found, all are gathered in the application, with the option to pay them in the system itself.

With this feature, there is no need to go to email or open a PDF just to copy the barcode. When using the tool, you will receive a notification every time a new invoice is issued on your behalf.

After that, the application will give you the function of making the payment or scheduling a date for it to be done. Furthermore, who usually online shoppingon e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, it will also be possible to access the cashback service through the Nubank application.

However, Nubank informs that this functionality does not yet include the search for tickets utilities, such as infrastructure, such as water, electricity, internet, gas, taxes, etc. This option may be added in a future service update.