is it possible to use? see how

Believe it or not, the purchase of a home for many Brazilians is only possible with the use of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The amount is deposited month by month by the employer into the worker’s account. A bill wants to allow the use of the resource in the purchase of the second property.

Read more: Anticipating the FGTS to pay for retail purchases is already an option; understand how it works

The discussion on the proposal in question gained another new chapter, as the Chamber of Deputies approved this month a request for urgency. In this way, the proposal can be analyzed directly by the Plenary, without having to go through the standing committees.

FGTS on the second property

The bill that allows the use of FGTS in the purchase of the second property is authored by deputy Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS). Under current rules, the employee cannot make loan real estate with the money from the fund, if you have a property or if you already have a housing loan.

Another current restriction is to be a buyer of a property in the same municipality. However, these rules may change if the bill is actually approved. According to the author of the text, the intention is to give more freedom to the worker in relation to the use of the fund’s resources.

In addition, the parliamentarian also considers that the income from the FGTS money is below other investments with low-risk options. Despite the arguments presented by the deputy, some parliamentarians took a stand contrary to the use of values.

This is the case of PT leader Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). For him, this money is part of a fund created to give more security to the worker, as if it were a kind of savings account. “Every day it has a smaller balance”, criticized the deputy regarding the use of FGTS resources for other purposes.