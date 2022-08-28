Is the FGTS Profit available now? Who is entitled?

The FGTS profit is a result of the interest that the fund earns when it lends money and finances projects.

Since 2017, Caixa has been distributing FGTS Profit. As of July 2022, 99% of all 2021 fund income has been deposited into the account of 106.7 million workers. Therefore, if you work formally, that is, with a formal contract, you have an active account in the fund and should receive it in the next distribution.

Meanwhile, inactive accounts are those from previous jobs. Therefore, it is possible for each worker to have more than one FGTS account. The FGTS profit is applied on top of each account the worker has. In all, there was a deposit of R$ 13.2 billion. Below, check if it is already available in 2022.

What is FGTS profit?

The FGTS profit is a result of the interest that the fund earns when it lends money and finances projects of:

Infrastructure (roads, railways, energy, subway, etc.);

Sanitation (treatment and distribution of drinking water, sewage collection, etc.);

Credit for home financing.

In this way, the FGTS operates like any financial institution that lends money charging interest. However, as the fund is not a company, it must distribute the FGTS profit to the workers.

How much of the FGTS profit is distributed?

In general, the values ​​change from year to year, according to the profit the fund has made. So, check the value passed on from previous years:

Year Percentage of distributed profit Total amount distributed (billions) 2021 99% BRL 13.2 2020 96% BRL 8.1 2019 66.23% BRL 7.5 2018 100% BRL 12.2 2017 50% BRL 6.2 2016 50% BRL 7.3 Source: FGTS Board of Trustees

How much will each worker earn in 2022?

In short, the balance sheet for the release of the 2021 FGTS profit had already been approved on July 22 of this year, by the FGTS Board of Trustees. The entity also authorized the distribution of 99% of the result to 207.8 million active and inactive accounts of the guarantee fund.

Furthermore, the FGTS profit values ​​are distributed according to an index. In 2022, it is 0.02748761 over the balance on December 31, 2021 for each account. According to Caixa, for every BRL 100 in the FGTS account, BRL 2.75 was credited. Therefore, those who have R$ 1 thousand in the fund received R$ 27.50.

