“It costs me a lot” – TV Observatory

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the plot of Bruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air from next week in Pantanal, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be shocked to see Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) inside José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) house. “What are you doing here?!”, will ask Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) being observed by the entity.

“Are you so good? I’m ovino singing… (looks at the picture on the wall) And I see myself here, in the portrait you made of me. I hadn’t been to these lands for a long time… Everything has changed a lot here. It costs me a lot… But I came”, the enchanted being will end, which will only be seen by the couple (Jove and Juma).

Old River (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

