Itamar Assumpção’s glasses are stolen from CCSP show – 08/27/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

A pair of sunglasses by musician Itamar Assumpção, which was exhibited at the “Afro Brasileiro Puro” show at the São Paulo Cultural Center (CCSP), was stolen in the early hours of Friday (26). The site does not have security cameras.

The accessory, which was a hallmark of the style of one of the biggest names in the São Paulo avant-garde and precursor of Afrofuturism in Brazil, was part of the collection of MU.ITA, a museum dedicated to the artist’s memory. The exhibition, which would be on display until the 4th of September at the CCSP, will be collected.

The stolen glasses were displayed on a table and protected by a glass top. In the column, the director of CCSP, Rodolfo Beltrão, says that the institution registered a police report and opened an internal investigation.

According to him, CCSP security notified the institution around 7 am on Friday (26) that the object had been stolen – the crime, therefore, would have occurred during the night, outside the museum’s visiting hours.

Beltrão says that there are no surveillance cameras on site, but that CCSP’s security has been reinforced.

According to MUI.TA, the glasses were a piece from the 1980s, “unique, preserved and cared for by the family [do músico] after his death and has an inestimable value for the collection of MU.ITA, and of society as a whole”.

“The glasses are perhaps the greatest symbol of Itamar’s power who, throughout his career, used the accessory —necessary to support his myopia— as an ally of aesthetic and political self-affirmation, confronting normative behavior patterns”, says still the note of the MUI.TA.

The Municipal Secretary of Culture states, in a note, that “it regrets the theft of such an important and priceless work”.

Anyone who has information about the piece can contact the Centro Cultural São Paulo Information Center, by e-mail [email protected] or telephone (11) 3397-4002.

Read the full text of the MUI.TA note below:

“It is with regret that we inform you that, on August 26, 2022, Itamar Assumpção’s sunglasses were stolen, which were in the Afro Brasileiro Puro exhibition, on display at the CCSP. The piece was part of the MU.ITA collection. —museum dedicated to the memory of this Brazilian artist.

The glasses are perhaps the greatest symbol of Itamar’s power who, throughout his career, used the accessory – necessary to support his myopia – as an ally of aesthetic and political self-affirmation, confronting standards of normative behavior. The stolen eyeglasses were a unique piece from the 1980s, preserved and cared for by the family after his death and are invaluable to the MU.ITA collection, and that of society as a whole.

Collections are fundamental and have the mission of preserving history, sewing cultures through time, stimulating thought and social development, as the guarding of historical heritage is capable of making the population aware of its identity and contributing to the non-erasing of memory. of their ancestral peoples.

The recognition that Itamar Assumpção is a foundation and Brazilian cultural heritage transmutes the character of homage, when a statue dedicated to him is inaugurated in the largest city in the country.

As part of the mission of this museum, all the original pieces were photographed in order to preserve them digitally as well. This entire grouping was raised for the inauguration of the Itamar Assumpção Museum, in November 2020 —the first virtual museum of a black Brazilian artist.

The exhibition at the CCSP, which would be on view until September 4th, will be collected so that we can begin an investigative process.

To the fans, friends and partners of this museum, our thanks for all the support and essential support for us to follow.”

with BIANKA VIEIRA, KARINA MATIAS and MANOELLA SMITH