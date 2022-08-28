Ivete Sangalo paralyzes show in a hurry after fan gets sick and helps

Ivete Sangalo hastily paralyzed the show after noticing that a fan was feeling sick

Ivete Sangalo had an honorable attitude by paralyzing the show she was performing at the Bahia Winter Festival in the early hours of this Saturday. This happened after a person in the audience got sick and needed to be rescued. As soon as she noticed the problem, the baiana hurriedly interrupted her presentation.

According to information from the G1, Ivete Sangalo still insisted on showing support. “I will not sing on the show until someone arrives [para socorrê-la]. [Ela] he couldn’t take it… When he saw me, he said ‘what a beautiful woman’”, she joked, causing the audience to laugh.

In addition, Ivete Sangalo also requested that her security guards go to the woman to provide help, however, the Military Police came first and provided the necessary assistance. The municipality of Vitória da Conquista reported that the 51-year-old woman had a seizure and was rescued at the medical post of the Secretary of Health.

FLOP IN THE GLOBE

The program run by Ivete Sangalo‘Ivete’s Popcorn‘ is being an audience failure, and the Globe is doing everything to get the crowd back on Sunday afternoons.

The broadcaster announced a partnership with a company, focused on data intelligence, to distribute popcorn in the middle of the streets of São Paulo, to try to attract the public to watch the program.

The attraction has received less ratings than many editions of ‘The Voice Brazil‘, so Globo decided to distribute bags of food at some terminals, such as Ana Rosa, Arthur Alvim, Santana and Tatuapé.

Much of the audience that Ivete Sangalo has in her program is given to the audience floor left by the films that precede it, so the attraction does not have a consolidated audience.

The singer is receiving criticism from all over Brazil, even losing in ratings for films reprized by Record and SBT in some regions of the country.