JAC Motors launches new electric truck in Brazil

Photo: Playback / Internet

The model has a range of 250 kilometers on one charge.

Chinese brand JAC has launched a new model of electric truck to join its fleet. The E-JT 12.5 is the company’s first all-electric medium truck model. Learn more about the vehicle, such as features and price, below:

First, this model was created due to numerous requests from customers, who needed to transport larger and heavier loads. To fulfill this purpose, the E-JT 12.5 has a payload of 8.6 ton, a big leap compared to the other models of the brand. Check out the speech by Sergio Habib, president of Grupo SHC and JAC Brasil: “We went to China, brought this truck and equipped it with the third axle, creating the E-JT 12.5. Truncated, compact, with a PBT of 12.5 tons and a payload of 8.6 tons, which is an enormity. And better than all that: it brings an amazing savings of R$ 1.32 in the cost per km traveled…”

As we can see in Sérgio’s speech, in addition to the storage capacity, the truck has an enormous cost benefit compared to models that depend on fuel such as diesel and gasoline. According to the company, the average cost to fully recharge the vehicle’s battery, which totals 107 kWh, is in the range of R$65.99. The values ​​were based on the state of São Paulo, where the value is close to R$ 0.65 per kWh.

In addition, the truck has to wait 13 hours to complete 100% of its battery, which does not prevent it from having quick recharges when there is no time available. As some of its technical characteristics, we can highlight: Electric motor of 235 hp and 103.5 kgfm, double air bag and front brakes with ventilated discs, besides being ecologically correct. However, this wonder is expected to cost around R$ 699,900. And then, would you buy it?

Writing – Brazil of the Excerpt