Jagunço will massacre José Leôncio’s family in “Pantanal”

Solano in “Pantanal” (Globo Press)

The arrival of Solano (Rafael Sieg) in “Pantanal” marks the beginning of a new phase of the plot led by Bruno Luperi. The jagunço was hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to carry out his revenge, and he will go after the family of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) in a cruel way.

The first to be hit will be José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will be shot by the assassin. Luckily, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will intervene and save his grandson from death. Tenório instructed that the killing must begin with the children of José Leôncio (José Lucas, Jove and Tadeu), culminating in the death of the farmer, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

The task, however, will not be easy. Solano will make it clear that killing Bruaca and Alcides may be easier than it looks, but the trio of sons and the patriarch José Leôncio know how to defend themselves and are good with weapons. Annoyed, the squatter will say that the work has already been paid for, and that he won’t take no for an answer.

Robert’s death

Roberto (Caue Campos) will no longer have time to investigate his father’s illegal activities in “Pantanal”. The young man will have a tragic death in the plot during a confrontation with Solano (Rafa Sieg), a hitman hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício).

Cauê Campos decided to increase the drama of his performance and only read the text of Roberto’s death on the day of recording. He and Rafa Sieg spent five hours recording the scene in Rio de Janeiro, in a lake more than 20 meters deep.

“Solano is very cold-blooded, and I think a lot of people will be angry with him. We took the opportunity to record until the last light of day, including with an open plan, which made everything even more exciting”, explained Cauê to “Gshow”.

In the original 1990 novel, Roberto died after being attacked by a giant anaconda. In the current version, the anaconda appears at the time of drowning.