Japanese want Final Fantasy 16 on PC after PS5 price hike

Following the PlayStation 5 price hike announced this week by Sony Interactive Entertainment, numerous messages began to appear among Japanese gamers on Twitter expressing their concern about what this means for Final Fantasy 16.

In addition to the already known stock problems, which have affected the console for almost 2 years, the Japanese (like many others around the world) will have to pay more to get a PlayStation 5 and, faced with the difficulty in getting a console, many have decided to give up on demand and prefer to focus on building a gaming PC.

Many gamers want to play Final Fantasy 16, probably the most desired game among the Japanese, but they can’t find a PS5 unit and now the console has become more expensive about 76 euros in Japan. Given this, the alternative is to build a PC and ask Square Enix for a version of the game for that platform.

Given this, Final Fantasy 16 became one of the most talked about topics among the Japanese on Twitter, who expressed their concern about the possibility of not finding a console and still having to pay more.

“GeminguPC” also became one of the most talked about topics, as other players added to the frustration of Final Fantasy 16 the growing desire to build a gaming PC and enjoy the versatility of Steam.

FF16 is trending in Japan right now due to the fact that many people are tweeting that they’re worried they won’t be able to play the game due to PS5 high demand and price increase of ~6,000yen (new price will be 60,478yen for the CD version and 49,478yen for the digital one) 😞 pic.twitter.com/9bt3auwdd7 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 25, 2022