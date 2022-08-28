Jojo Todynho leaves his manager and friend Dj Batata, responsible for his artistic career

The artist Jojo todynho ended the partnership with a long-time friend, Dj Batata, her manager since her beginnings in the artistic world. According to the newspaper Extrathe separation came to an end and both stopped following each other on social media, without any pronouncement of the end.

Also according to the information that was released, the relationship of the two was described by both as a relationship “extremely honest and open.” as I’ve said in many interviews. The reason for putting an end to the trajectory has not yet come to light. Jojo and the Dj always made a point of punctuating the healthy relationship.

Jojo and the Dj were more than businessmen, the professional marriage surpassed the contracts signed by the singer. The friendship came well before Jojo’s fame, the approximation came about through family members who are close. “My uncle is a friend of his father’s,” Jojo reported on one occasion.

Dj Batata was in front of Jojo Todynho’s artistic release strategies and closing contracts with TV stations, when, for example, the singer joined the cast of A Fazenda 12, shown in 2020 by Recordwhere it was champion of the edition and giving Jojo more open doors in other stations.