José Loreto appears with his daughter in the pool of his house and enchants

José Loreto appears with his daughter having fun in the pool of his house and impresses

The actor Jose Loreto enjoyed the sunny weekend with his daughter, and appeared having fun with her in the swimming pool of his house. The famous is the proud father of a beautiful little girl. Little Bella was born from her former relationship with the actress Débora Nascimento.

They were together for approximately seven years. However, the union ended shortly after the birth of the couple’s sole heir. At the time, the end of the relationship was surrounded by many rumors about what would have led to the end of the marriage.

Jose Loreto and Débora share in the care of the girl. Occasionally, the little girl is seen alongside her daddy on high adventures. Even recently, the actor took up his relationship with the ex-BBB and presenter Rafa Kalimann, he has already taken the heiress to meet his new girlfriend.

Last July, the artist took advantage of the girl’s school vacation period and took the little girl for a delicious walk. On the occasion, the artist was spotted next to the heiress and the presenter enjoying a leisurely day at Praia de Joatinga, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Loreto also shared a sequence of romantic photos next to his beloved. In the images, the famous appear in several scenes of romance and with the right to very passionate looks.

On the afternoon of this Saturday (27), Jose Loreto showed a charming record of little Bella. In the image published on his social networks, the drooling daddy appears in a very relaxed moment next to the girl. Loreto and Bella play, jump and play in the pool at the artist’s house.

In the caption, he highlights: “Saturday OFF, father ON”. Making it clear that he left the day to enjoy the company of his only heiress. The actor’s fans and admirers left many loving messages. “Beautiful your daughter,” wrote one follower. Another fan highlighted: “Your best version”. And yet another netizen said: “What a delight”.

