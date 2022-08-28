Jupiter photos had help from amateur astronomer

You must have seen the beautiful images of Jupiter produced by the James Webb Space Telescope. The color photos show several properties of the gas giant in an unprecedented way, as we had never seen so much detail in the infrared.

Jupiter’s rings, for example, are much brighter in infrared than in visible light. That’s why they appear so impressively in James Webb’s images.

Likewise, the sight of auroras at the planet’s poles is quite evident in the images. It is worth remembering that the magnetic field of Jupiter — responsible for the phenomenon — is about 20 times more intense than that of Earth, leaving our auroras in the dust.

But for me, the most interesting thing about this image is that it wasn’t made by NASA. Of course, the images were obtained by the telescope, in a project led by researcher Imke de Pater, from the University of California at Berkeley. But the processing was done by Judy Schmidt, an amateur astronomer with no formal association with the US space agency.

This is possible because the images of Jupiter, as well as several James Webb images released so far, are public. This is part of the observatory’s Early Release Science program.

These projects are chosen precisely as scientific cases of great interest to the community, which serve to demonstrate the power of the telescope from the beginning – and Jupiter is an excellent choice in this context.

The images arrive with various artifacts, problems, noise, things that must be dealt with before using them for scientific purposes. It’s a common process in astronomy, and something we’re used to doing.

With images from the early launch program, any scientist on the planet can think of an innovative way to use the data and produce more discoveries on their own.

Of course, the program also allows science lovers like Judy Schmidt to produce the images themselves. In this case, the treatment is much more aesthetic than scientific, with the aim of making the images beautiful.

Cleanup is similar, but also includes some choices on how to produce colors from different images, for example.

It is worth remembering that this is possible not only for this program, but for all images produced by telescopes. The difference is that, generally, astronomers responsible for the observations have a 12-month period of exclusivity, so they can use the data without fear of competition. After that, they are available to the rest of the world.

Therefore, for the time being only James Webb’s preliminary data are open to the public. For the rest of the science projects, we still have to wait for the exclusivity period to end.

But you can go to the Hubble website today to search for your favorite object and play with the images on your computer. It’s Astronomy within everyone’s reach!