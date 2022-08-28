Justice determines that Ceresp Gameleira receives prisoners again

The Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) ordered the release of the Gameleira Relocation Center for Prisoners (Ceresp), in the western region of Belo Horizonte, this Saturday (27). Judge Catta Preta issued a writ of mandamus, with a request for an injunction, against the decision handed down by Judge Daniel Dourado Pacheco last Tuesday (23), that banned the unit .

Pacheco’s decision took into account the precariousness of the unit’s structural facilities, in addition to overcrowding and the absence of basic services such as medical and dental care and cleaning of cells and other dependencies. In addition, currently, the prison has approximately 1,100 people, but the Court considered that the maximum allowed is 727, which also influenced the decision to suspend the reception of prisoners and the request for the transfer of convicts within five days.

However, in the decision of the judge Catta Preta, he considers that “the CERESP-BH (Gameleira Rehandling Center) is the ‘gateway’ to the state penitentiary system and that, although operating above its nominal capacity, it is the most adequate and the only one available in the metropolitan region”.

Catta Preta also stressed that the ban results in chaos in public security in Belo Horizonte, as there is a forecast of 250 people apprehended. no place for caution just this weekend, detained in buses and closed compartments of police cars, “in undignified and inadequate conditions”.

The decision also mentions that the immediate transfer of hundreds of prisoners is not possible and that the ban on Ceresp has serious consequences, such as the “unthinkable possibility of indiscriminate release of prisoners in flagrante delicto”.

“Given the inexistence of an alternative structure for the immediate solution of the problem of overcrowding at CERESP-BH and the absence of indication of another suitable establishment for the reception of provisional prisoners, at this moment, as a matter of urgency, it is necessary to act in an urgent way. exceptional and swift, to suspend the effects of the contested decision, under penalty of establishing a situation of generalized and even irreparable public insecurity”, states the decision.