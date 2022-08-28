Keanu Reeves attends unknown fan’s wedding and delights guests

Keanu Reeves exudes humility and sympathy, we have shown it several times here at Só Notícia Boa. And now he’s proven again that success in the movies hasn’t messed with his generosity.

Even with all the fame and millions he receives from Hollywood, he went to honor the simple wedding of a fan he didn’t even know.

Keanu was at the hotel where the celebration would be held. The bride and groom saw him and invited the actor to the ceremony. Of course, it was an invitation just to talk to him, with no pretense that he would accept, but isn’t Keanu Reeves really gone?

The wedding took place in the English countryside and the bride was stunned by the actor’s kindness: ‘He was very kind and friendly,’ Nikki Roadnight told Newsweek magazine.

How they got to Keanu Reeves

Nikki recalled that their first contact with Reeves was at the hotel bar.

“My husband saw him in the bar area and told him we had just gotten married and invited Keanu to say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted to.”

After an hour, the surprise: Reeves showed up at the celebration.

Can you imagine the faces of the bride and groom?

Then it was left for the bride and groom to go to him and the party took on a new glow.

“It was all so much fun. I went to say hi to him and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he declined and said he had just been on a long flight so he couldn’t stay long but he was kind and friendly and congratulated us on the wedding.”

Took photos with guests

And in a gesture of explicit sympathy, Keanu Reeves had the patience to take pictures with the party guests, and ended up stealing the show from the bride.

In addition to the newlyweds, Nikki and her husband, James, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, also immortalized that moment with a photograph alongside the movie idol.

“My mom Jo took pictures and told everyone to yell ‘Speed’ (the original title for ‘Maximum Speed’) as she took the picture. We laugh since this is one of her older movies. We are big fans. I absolutely loved ‘The Matrix’ and we’re also huge fans of the ‘John Wick’ movies too. It was very cool.”

After that, Keanu Reeves won eternal fans in this family.

How cool it is to meet an idol and not be disappointed and, in that case, to like him even more!

Look:

With information from Newsweek