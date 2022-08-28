Keanu Reeves attends wedding after being invited by his fiance to a hotel bar

Keanu Reeves was invited to the wedding and posed for photos with the bride and groom



| Photo: Reproduction Twitter



Nikki and James Roadnight were surprised by a very special guest at their wedding. Among those present at the event, which was being held at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK, was actor Keanu Reeves, star of the movie The Matrix. The artist was one of the hotel’s guests and ended up attending the celebration.

According to the Daily Mail, the groom met the actor at the bar and invited him to the ceremony: “He was very friendly and said he would stop by the party later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was nice that my husband spoke to him. him!” Nikki told the Newswire.

“He was so nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding. He was kind enough to take some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! So he took the opportunity to talk to some of our guests and take more pictures!”, Nikki continued.

According to the Independent, this isn’t the first time that Keanu Reeves has crashed a wedding. In 2018, he photographed a couple who had just got married in New York.

The photo was shared by the groom’s kilt maker, who wrote: ‘Best #Wedding Photo Ever! Moray and Maura recently got married and were surprised by a rather scruffy guy passing by. We think Moray looks a lot better than #KeanuReeves in her stylish @slanjkilts.”