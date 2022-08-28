Know the cities in ES where the wind can turn money

Wind is worth money and many cities in Espírito Santo have the potential to take advantage of this natural resource and generate wealth. The new Onshore (on land) and Offshore (at sea) Wind Atlas, released this Friday (26), shows that municipalities in the state can take advantage of the wind to have more money and also open new jobs through wind energy. The document is a review of a study presented in 2009. At that time, the generation potential identified in Espírito Santo was 4.7 gigawatts (GW) per year, as published by columnist Abdo Filho. In the new study, released this Friday (26), at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of Espírito Santo (Findes), in Vitória, the state’s wind potential exceeds 160,000 gigawatts a year, adding generation at sea (142,080 GW ) and onshore (18,307 GW).

As a comparison, wind energy consumption in the country last year was 500,000 GW. In other words, the production capacity of the State is equivalent to one third of the annual Brazilian consumption, currently.

All this great offshore wind potential is concentrated mainly on the south coast of Espírito Santo, in the region that goes from Vila Velha to Presidente Kennedy, passing through Guarapari, Anchieta, Piúma, Itapemirim and Marataízes. In these places, the strength of the winds can exceed 11 m/s (at 200 meters high).

On the North Coast, from Aracruz to São Mateus, including Vitória, Serra and Fundão, in Greater Vitória, offshore wind potential also exists. The strength of the winds, however, is a little lower, ranging from 8 to 10.4 m/s.

There are currently four projects on the coast of Espírito Santo that have applied for an environmental license from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and are awaiting a definition. They are: Votu Winds, Vitória Offshore, Quesnelia and Ubu Project.

When it comes to wind on land, a part of the Serrana and Caparaó regions also show potential to exploit this renewable energy. The Atlas highlights the strength of the winds in Marechal Floriano, Venda Nova do Imigrante and in part of Conceição do Castelo, Ibatiba, Iúna, Ibitirama, Brejetuba, Domingos Martins, Santa Maria de Jetibá, Santa Leopoldina, Santa Teresa and Afonso Cláudio. This capacity is also verified in Cariacica and Viana, in Greater Vitória.

In the North and Northwest regions, there are also cities with good wind potential. These include Mantenópolis, Alto Rio Novo and Governador Lindenberg, as well as parts of Ibiraçu, João Neiva, Pancas, Ecoporanga, Rio Bananal and Pedro Canário.

SEE THE WIND MAP WITH THE STRENGTH OF THE WINDS IN ESPÍRITO SANTO

On the map, the blue parts show locations with weaker winds and therefore less potential for wind power generation. Among the cities with this characteristic are Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Colatina, Mimoso do Sul, Barra de São Francisco and Baixo Guandu.

ABILITY TO CREATE JOBS

The Wind Atlas serves as a source of technical information and strategies to attract investors in the production of energy from the force of the winds. In addition to the importance of being a renewable energy source, the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica) estimates that, for every megawatt of installed wind energy, 15 direct and indirect jobs are created. It is worth noting that each gigawatt (GW) corresponds to one thousand megawatts.

Based on this, the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) estimates that, by 2026, the wind power chain will be able to generate around 200,000 new direct and indirect jobs in Brazil.

“This is a first step so that we can see what are the potentialities and opportunities of Espírito Santo. After this collection of data and information, we will have to operationalize, use this data, to make Espírito Santo an important provider of this source of energy” , said Stephanie Horel, program manager at the European Union Delegation in Brazil.

SUPPORT FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION



The European Union was one of the entities that collaborated with the elaboration of the Wind Atlas, through the Technical Cooperation Agreement signed by the State Government with the German Embassy, ​​represented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit Agency (GIZ). The collaboration was both technical and financial, according to Stephanie.

The atlas is the result of eight months of research. Unlike the last one, released in 2009, the new study is digital and will be made available for public consultation on a platform that can be accessed free of charge. Just provide an email and register a password. To consult the data click here.

