L.A. Residents Protest Fast & Furious 10 Filming

Residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood where scenes from the saga were filmed Fast and furious spoke out this Friday (26) against the recordings of the next film in the sequel, claiming that their streets became the scene of illegal races.

The demonstration took place before filming this weekend in Angelino Heights, a historic neighborhood close to downtown and home of the character played by Vin Diesel in the franchise, Dominic Toretto.





For Damian Kevitt, resident and founder of the association Safe (Streets Are for Everyone)the saga allowed “to glorify an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for the cracks.” Another resident of the neighborhood, Bella says that her children were traumatized by the noise of cars at night and the fear of being hit.

Safe requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero-tolerance policy for racing. The association also asked Universal Pictures to add a mention in the films in the saga that would discourage people from participating in races.

Sought, Universal did not immediately respond to the contact made by the report. the launch of fast and furious 10 is scheduled for next May.