Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach exchange kisses on a beach day in Rio | celebrities

Rio – Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach are missing out after the actress returns from a vacation in Europe. This Saturday morning, the lovebirds were seen in a romantic mood on Barra da Tijuca beach, West Zone of Rio. The two exchanged many kisses and took the opportunity to cool off with a nice bath in the sea together, in addition to playing some footvolley games on the sand.

On Friday, André Luiz used Instagram Stories to record the moment he found his beloved again after the long trip that Larissa took with her parents, after starring in the soap opera “Além da Illusion”, on TV Globo. In the video, the actress comes home looking for her boyfriend, who gives her a fright, followed by a hug.

“I had to scare her and hold her, I don’t know if I held her so she wouldn’t fall or myself, I was all shaking because I was so nervous and I missed her so much. The scare was bigger than it seemed [risos]”, said the actor, who is on the air as Rico from “Face and Courage”.

Larissa and André Luiz met during the filming of the movie “Airplane Mode”, released in 2020 on Netflix, and came to live a brief romance after filming. At the time, the relationship did not work out, but the two recently met again and, in July of this year, they officially assumed the relationship.