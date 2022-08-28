Larissa Manoela is caught kissing with her boyfriend in Rio

This Saturday (27), Larissa Manoela was seen kissing with her boyfriend, also actor André Luiz Frambach. The couple took advantage of the sunny weekend in Rio de Janeiro to spend the day at Barra beach, in the West Zone of the state capital. Images show Larissa and André starring in moments of affection when diving together, in addition to practicing footvolley and exchanging passionate kisses in the sand.

When leaving the sea, the couple waved to the paparazzo that recorded the moments. The lovebirds enjoyed the day together after Larissa returned from vacation from Europe, where she was after the end of the recordings of Além da Illusion, a Globo plot in which the protagonist Isadora lived. André Luiz, on the other hand, stayed in Brazil, as he is filming Cara e Coragem, the current production of the 7 on the Rio station, in which he gives life to Rico.

Check out the catch:

The actors’ trip to the beach took place hours after André showed on social networks the moment of the reunion with Larissa, after the artist’s trip. On Instagram, the young man published a video in which he shows the exact moment he surprises his beloved.

“Me getting ready, anxious, walking around the house by myself. Imagining what it would be like, what I was going to do, how long it would take for her to arrive”, said André, showing his anticipation before Larissa’s arrival. Next, the artist appears on the recording, looking for André around the room.

Larissa Manoela is surprised by her boyfriend

Larissa is surprised by her lover after a scare given by André, added to a passionate hug. O OnScreen told who Larissa Manoela’s boyfriend is and detailed his family and professional life. The rapprochement between the two has been around for a long time. Soon after breaking up with fellow actress Rayssa Bratillieri, in June 2021, the young man came up with Larissa to promote a movie they recorded for Netflix.