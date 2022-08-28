“Last sighs”, why Carlos Alberto shocked by this phrase

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega spoke about the end of his program on SBT

One of the greatest comedians known to TV has confessed that he is in his final moments of prominence on the small screen. That’s because, aged 86, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega understands that his days in the square are coming to an end.

Despite her love of work, she knows that her retirement day is inevitable. In conversation with the Flow Podcast, he highlighted that one of the reasons that are making him reflect on the end is the new formats of making humor. The line that your program follows in SBT can already be configured as outdated.

“You stand-up guys have a lot of versatility, great, funny things that aren’t done anymore. That mood of mine is ending, the mood of the Square is in its last breaths”, commented Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega in a very honest way.

But the interviewers still insisted on emphasizing that A Praça é Nossa has a loyal audience and even with the numerous changes in the humor scenario, Carlos Alberto’s fans still remain. However, this was not enough for him to stop worrying about the outcome of the program he has commanded for more than three decades.

SITUATION INVOLVING THE DEATH OF THE DAUGHTER

In an interview with the program “A Tarde é Sua”, hosted by Sonia Abram on RedeTV!, Silvio Santos’s broadcaster contracted to talk about a sensitive subject that is the death of his daughter.

In the chat that took place in February the The artist was moved to remember the moment he learned of the loss of his heiress and what he did next: “I lost a daughter on a Wednesday and on Saturday I went to do a show for children. Only God brings me down. If everything I’ve been taught is true, I’m going to see my father, I’m going to see my mother. Or, if everything is a lie, he slept and it was over”, said Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega crying.