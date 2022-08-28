Last survivor of his people, ‘Indio do Buraco’ is found dead in Rondônia | Rondônia

The indigenous known as “Indian Tanaru” or “Indian of the Buraco”, who lived alone and isolated for almost 30 years in Rondônia, was found dead by the National Foundation for the Indigenous (Funai) last Tuesday (23). The information was confirmed by the agency on Saturday afternoon (27).

According to Funai, “the indigenous person’s body was found inside his hammock in his hut located in the Tanaru Indigenous Land”, during the monitoring and territorial surveillance round carried out by the FPE Guaporé/General Coordination of Isolated Indians and Recent Contact (CGIIRC).

In a statement, the Foundation reported that “there were no traces of the presence of people at the site, nor were any markings seen in the woods along the way.” Also, there were no signs of violence or fighting.

The Federal Police (PF) was at the scene and carried out the investigation with the presence of specialists from the National Institute of Criminalistics (INC) of Brasília and the support of criminal experts from Vilhena (RO).

The indigenous man was the only survivor of his community, of unknown ethnicity. Funai also said that it “deeply regrets the loss of the indigenous person” and that the cause of death will be confirmed by a medical examiner’s report from the Federal Police.

Extinct people and threat to isolated indigenous people

Ivaneide Bandeira, environmentalist and founder of the Kanindé Ethnoenvironmental Defense Association, participated in the process of locating the “Indian of the Hole”, which took place over 20 years ago. For her, the case highlights the threats to which isolated indigenous people are subjected.

“Their territories are being invaded, they are being expelled with no guarantee of life. It is very sad what happened to the isolated Indian of Tanaru. He did not in any way accept contact with this society that massacres and leads to the extinction of several indigenous peoples”, he commented.

Ivaneide regrets, above all, the extinction of another indigenous ethnic group in the country. Something that, according to her, had not happened in years.

Who is the “Indian of the Hole”?

The “Indian of the Hole” had lived alone for almost 30 years, after the last members of his people were killed by ranchers in 1995. He was first seen a year later, in 1996, by the Guaporé Ethnoenvironmental Protection Front (FPE Guaporé). ), headquartered in Alta Floresta do Oeste (RO).

He lived in the Tanaru Indigenous Land (TI), close to the border of municipalities in the south of Rondônia, more precisely in Corumbiara, just over 700 kilometers from Porto Velho.

Images of the indigenous are extremely rare. A video recorded by Funai agents in 2018 shows him only from afar.

Isolated Indian from TI Tanaru – The survivor that Funai has been following for 22 years

The most recurrent records are of their houses known as tapiris, usually built with wooden bark, palm trees and trunks, covered with straw from floor to ceiling. A curious feature of the places where he used to be is the existence of a hole. This is how the name “Indian of the Hole” came about.

1 of 1 Hole dug by the isolated Indian. Funai believes that construction is a result of religious action. — Photo: Reproduction/Funai Hole dug by isolated Indian. Funai believes that construction is a result of religious action. — Photo: Reproduction/Funai

Read the Funai note in full:

“The National Indian Foundation (Funai) informs, with immense regret, the death of the indigenous known as “Tanaru Indian” or “Hole Indian”, who lived in voluntary isolation and was monitored and protected by Funai through the Protection Front Ethnoambiental Guaporé, in the state of Rondônia, about 26 years ago.The indigenous was the only survivor of his community, of unknown ethnicity.

The indigenous man’s body was found inside his hammock in his hut located in the Tanaru Indigenous Land, on August 23, during the monitoring and territorial surveillance round carried out by the FPE Guaporé/Coordenação-Geral de Índios Isolated and of Recent Contact (CGIIRC). There were no traces of the presence of people at the site, nor were any markings in the woods seen along the way.

There were also no signs of violence or struggle. The belongings, utensils and objects customarily used by the indigenous people remained in their proper places. Inside the hut there were two fire sites close to his net. Following the numbering of the list of houses of the Tanaru Indian registered by Funai over 26 years, this hut is number 53, following the same architectural pattern as the others, with a single entrance/exit door and always with a hole inside. of the House.

The examination of the place of death was carried out by the expertise of the Federal Police, with the presence of specialists from the National Institute of Criminalistics (INC) of Brasília and the support of criminal experts from Vilhena (RO). The activities were accompanied by Funai employees. In the works, equipment such as a drone and 3D scanner were used, in addition to collecting various traces and the body of the indigenous person, which will be analyzed by the INC in Brasília.