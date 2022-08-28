Lawson wins Spa’s first round; Drugo is 4th and Enzo is 13th







In a race with a lot of overtaking, Liam Lawson (carlin) was one of the few drivers with little action in the first race of the Belgian GP in formula 2. The New Zealander took the lead from Ralph Boschung right at the beginning of the race and, even with a tire problem at the beginning, he calmly managed the victory. Philip Drugovich (PM) was one of the highlights, in fourth, and Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz), the 13th.

jack doohan (virtuosi) took second place and the Swiss, who started on pole position on the inverted grid of qualifying, closed the podium in third. Despite not being mandatory, there were many pit stops in the race because of a safety car, which brought a lot of movement to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The race

Before the test starts, Jehan Daruvalagives price, who would start in second place, had bad news: his car had problems during the warm-up lap – before the presentation – and he retired. With that, the life of pole, Boschung, became easier. Theo pourchaireDrugovich’s direct opponent for the title, came out of third and with freer lane to seek the attack to the tip.

The Swiss started well and kept the first position, while Lawson jumped to second. The French of ART started badly and lost ground as he was overtaken by the New Zealander. In the first lap, the Brazilian moved up to sixth and went to attack his main rival in the championship.

Shortly afterwards, even before the DRS was released, Lawson took the lead from Boschung without difficulty. Pourchaire managed the gap of more than a second over Drugovich when moving wing was allowed and became more comfortable in fifth place, looking for rivals ahead.

On lap five, the then race leader said his rear tires were overheating and already well worn, which allowed Ralph to approach. Further back, Doohan overtook Richard verschoor (trident) and rose to third place.

Drugovich took advantage that Pourchaire was ‘stuck’ behind the Dutchman and got close to the rival once again, bringing Marcus Armstrong (High-tech), David Beckmann (Van Amersfoot), logan Sargeant (carlin) and Dennis Hauger (Prema) with him, leaving the top 10 almost all grouped together. Despite the tire problem, Lawson managed to manage the wear and tear and soon took off from the field, nearly three seconds ahead of the lead.

Pourchaire held back the pressure and held on to fifth place, while Drugovich had to worry about Armstrong’s pressure.

At Turn 10, during the 11th lap, Sargeant spun, crashed into the guardrail and forced the safety car out. With that, some drivers – including the Brazilian – took the opportunity to go to the pits and put on new soft tires. Lawson, Boschung, Doohan, Verschoor, Pourchaire and Armstrong stayed on the track and did not make the pit stop.

The safety car left the track at the opening of the 15th lap. Lawson did well and remained comfortable in the lead. Drugovich quickly gained positions and, after almost playing with Jury VIPs (Hitech), soon returned to the top 10, passing through Fittipaldi, ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) and Beckmann in the sequel to take seventh place.

On the 17th lap, the Brazilian was by far the fastest on the track and quickly jumped to sixth after leaving Armstrong behind. Next was Pourchaire, who was in fifth place. The Brazilian had no trouble overtaking the Frenchman at the start of the last lap and even took fourth position from Verschoor shortly afterwards, where he ended the race.

At the end, Lawson made a smooth run after the safety car and secured the victory without any scares, his third of the season. Doohan even surpassed Boschung in the end to finish in second place.

Final result

