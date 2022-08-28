Learn how to withdraw the Aid Brazil

It is possible to withdraw Auxílio Brasil without a card at lotteries and ATMs, or using only the Caixa Tem app.

Currently, around 20.2 million families are served by Auxílio Brasil, who receive, until December of this year, the minimum amount of R$ 600.00.

At first, those who were already beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família program will not receive the Auxílio Brasil card, as the movement of the amount can be carried out with the old Bolsa Família card, which remains valid for these beneficiaries.

Since April of this year, the federal government has been sending the new card to families that were included in the social program as of November 2022. However, not all beneficiaries received it.

In this way, it is possible to make the withdrawal without a card, using only the Caixa Tem app from Caixa Econômica Federal. Find out more below.

How to withdraw Auxílio Brasil through Caixa Tem?

Thus, to withdraw Auxílio Brasil without the program card, through the Caixa Tem app, simply follow the steps below:

Open the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS);

Click on “Enter”;

Select the option “Without Card”;

Click on “Generate withdrawal code”;

Enter your Caixa Tem password;

Enter the numerical code at the ATM or at the lottery.

How to consult the registration of Auxílio Brasil

In short, there are several ways to consult your benefit:

Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS);

Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS);

Cashier Service – Telephone 111;

Service of the Ministry of Citizenship – Telephone 121.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – September

Auxílio Brasil payments are made according to the final Social Identification Number (NIS).

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 September 19 two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 26 7 September 27 8 September 28 9 September 29 0 September 30th Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com