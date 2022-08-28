Loan Auxilio Brasil: find out when Caixa Econômica starts releasing the money

São José dos Campos-SP, August 27, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – This year the Federal Government approved the possibility of a payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Thus, the expectation remains to know when you will have access to these values.

This is because the Ministry of Citizenship still needs to formalize the service and, therefore, the expectation is that it will only start in September. Meanwhile, when someone appears offering a payday loan advance, be careful, because it can be a scam.

According to experts, it is also important to always pay attention to which bank to make this payroll loan. So, always choose the most well-known banks that are registered with Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

How the loan works

Now, the payroll loan was regulated on August 12th. In fact, the loan rules have already been defined. In addition, details on how it works and who is entitled to Auxílio Brasil can be found at site Caixa Econômica Federal official.

According to the rules of the Central Bank, the amount of the payroll loan is up to 40% of the value of Auxílio Brasil, which is R$ 400. It is still worth remembering that, until the end of this year, the value of the aid is R $600.

However, the calculation for the payroll is on top of the original value of Auxílio Brasil. Therefore, the maximum that can be paid in the payroll loan is an installment of R$ 160.

Even because of this, the beneficiary who seeks the payroll loan must take this into account. After all, by the end of the year, you will have BRL 440 to spare, discounting the BRL 160. However. As of January, you will receive only R$ 240, as this payroll will be discounted.

Which banks can lend

Although Auxílio Brasil is a program organized by Caixa, the payroll loan can come from any bank. Thus, the amount of interest rates can also vary from bank to bank.

Generally, those who are Caixa customers have some special interest discounts. Therefore, the diarysp remember that it is always important to research.

But, it is also essential that the supplier bank is credentialed by Febraban. So, also avoid making payroll loans with messages that appear on the cell phone. After all, there is no guarantee where it comes from. And interest can be more abusive.

risk of getting into debt

With the possibility of a payroll loan through Auxílio Brasil, the beneficiary needs to be careful not to get into debt. However, this consignment is important to pay off other debts with higher interest.

In addition, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will allow for an increase in the circulation of money and an increase in consumption. Consequently, it could also heat up the economy.