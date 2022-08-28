Loan for MEI: Caixa provides credit of R$ 3 thousand; see how to order

Goiânia, Saturday, August 27, 2022, by Mário Lobo – The loan for MEI is a type of credit that is increasingly common. This is a government action aimed at making working capital more accessible to individual microentrepreneurs.

This is a line of credit that had long been discussed and that small entrepreneurs were eagerly awaiting. Thus, the loan for MEI took shape, with a credit limit and more attractive interest rates.

Do you want more information on the subject and how to apply? So read it now here, on Superpix diary. We have gathered all the most relevant information and will now explain how to access the service.

Loan amount for MEI and interest rate charged by Caixa

First, we would like to talk about the values ​​practiced by Caixa for the availability of loans for MEI. This amount is up to R$3,000 and any individual micro-entrepreneur can apply, as long as they meet certain requirements.

The interest rate charged by Caixa for individual micro-entrepreneurs starts at 1.99% per month. This fee may vary depending on the applicant’s credit analysis. But it is still an excellent rate, well below those practiced by personal credit.

To take out the loan for MEI, it is not necessary to prove what the money will be used for. The bidder can use it as working capital, to purchase products and inputs, invest in the business, etc. That is, the purpose of the borrowed money is up to you to decide.

who can hire

This is a specific type of credit for individual microentrepreneurs. Therefore, this is the public that can have access to the credit line. However, there are still other requirements that must be met. Are they:

Have at least 12 months of activity as a MEI;

Not having a credit agreement with banks or financial institutions with an amount greater than R$3 thousand on 01/31/2022.

It is interesting to note that the applicant may have a restriction on the CPF and this alone will not prevent the contracting of the loan for MEI. Although Caixa carries out a credit analysis, there is a possibility that negative people will be able to release the amount.

How to apply for the line of credit?

The loan for MEI can be requested by the micro-entrepreneur online or in person, at a Caixa branch. If you want to apply online, the bidder must fill out a form on the bank’s website and wait for a manager to contact you. But if you prefer, you can go directly to an agency to make the request.

In both cases, the entrepreneur has to present the requested documentation and wait for the evaluation. If the credit is approved, the money is credited to a legal account and can now be used for the desired purpose.

Apply for a loan to MEI today and access the loan as soon as possible.