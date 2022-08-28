Loan from Léo Natel can yield R$ 7 million to Corinthians; see goals

Corinthians agreed today (27) the loan of striker Léo Natel to Casa Pia, from Portugal’s first division. The 25-year-old athlete’s bond with the Lusitanian club will be valid for a season and can yield more than R$ 7 million to Alvinegro Paulista’s coffers.

Casa Pia, in addition to paying 100% of Natel’s salaries, will pay around BRL 508 thousand for trading. Case natel play for at least 45 minutes in 60% of the team’s games during the season, the Portuguese club will be required to buy. The fixed amount is around R$ 7.6 million.

Natel should travel this Saturday to perform exams and sign a contract. He also had other proposals from internationals, such as Famalicão, also from Portugal, from a club in Cyprus and another from the Arab world.

The choice of the striker was on account of the club’s project, which was recently bought by American financier Robert Platek.

leo natel arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in 2020, after leaving São Paulo. In 2021, he was loaned to Apoelfrom Cyprus, where he played for a season, but the club did not exercise the call option set at R$12.9 million and he returned to Brazil.

The striker played 55 games and scored four goals for Corinthians. His contract with the alvinegro club runs until the end of 2024.

Recently, he was reinstated by coach Vítor Pereira. The player even entered the second half during the team’s defeat to Fortaleza, in the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.