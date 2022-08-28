Lotofácil da Independência sales started R$180 MILLION!

iG São Paulo Independence Lotofácil

We are getting closer and closer to this year’s big special independence draw, the Lotofácil da Independência! With a prize pool of BRL 180 MILLION, she promises to shake up the month of September and make several gamblers happy and financially independent!

With the draw scheduled for the 10/09th, exclusive sales for the easiest special lottery in the country start TODAY, and here at Mega Lotteries you guarantee your participation with several advantages!



how to bet

The betting dynamics of Lotofácil da Independência is the same as its common variant, Lotofácil. To bet, just mark between 15 and 18 numbers among the 25 available on the wheel. To win the grand prize, the bettor must hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 tens. The more numbers you bet, the greater your chances of winning. On the other hand, the higher the value of the wheel (bet card).

Despite being a part of Lotofácil, as it is commemorative, the Lotofácil da Independência does not accumulate, so, if there are no winners in the main bracket (15 tens), the prize will be passed on to those who hit 14 tens and so on.

strategic pools

Here you can also find the best pools, developed by a team of lottery experts, who use mathematical techniques to optimize and boost your bets. With Mega Lotteries, you buy and participate in pools until the time of the draw, with bets with a minimum value of R$10 per share! We also separate two amazing pools that we recommend for you to place your bets!



Bundle of BRL 35



MUCH more bets for a price that fits in your pocket! By opting for the Bolão VCDB-MA, you compete in a group consisting of 1 card of 20 tens (which guarantees 14 points if the necessary requirements are met) plus the unfolding of 4 bets on cards of 18 tens each (which are equivalent to 3264 single bets). and guarantee MULTIPLIED AWARDS). By betting on this pool, you have 8,193x more chances to win!



Bundle of BRL 50



Now, if you opt for the WWOA-MA Pool, you compete in a group consisting of 4 mathematical closings of 21 tens each (which guarantees 13 POINTS) plus the split of 1 bet on a card of 19 tens (which are equivalent to the split of 3876 single bets), guaranteeing up to 4,640x

More chances to become a winner!

Don’t miss out on this super draw and make your little feat in the easiest and most awarded special lottery in Brazil!

Check out the step by step to play Mega Lotteries

● Make your registration on the site or login;

● Click on “MS” (Mega-Sena) on the top menu of the site (if using your cell phone) or on “Mega-Sena” on the expanded menu;

● Choose whether you want to bet with the jackpots that multiply your odds or with your lucky numbers in “Monte Seu Jogo”;

● Once you have chosen/set up your bet, add it to the cart;

● Click on the cart icon in the lower right corner of your display and select “Proceed to Payment”;

● Choose the payment method you want to use and follow the instructions on the screen;

● Finalize your purchase;

● Track yours through “My Bets” in the user menu.