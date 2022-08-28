Lotofácil of independence or Tele Sena of independence, check out the differences

São José dos Campos-SP, August 28, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Lotofácil da Independência and Tele Sena da Independência are similar and, at the same time, different. This is because, legally, they are differentiated items.

Continues after advertising





After all, Lotofácil is a lottery managed by Caixa Econômica Federal and released by the federal government. In turn, Tele Sena is a capitalization bond that emerged in 1991, created by SBT, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

However, for the final consumer, the difference is small and the average consumer sees, in practice, both as a lottery. Even in the case of Tele Sena, capitalization is a way to avoid entering the lottery business, which is legal in Brazil, but only those with government approval. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

Continues after advertising





Independence Lotofácil

Currently, Lotofácil da Independência naturally has the draw on September 7, Brazil’s Independence Day. To bet, you can buy the steering wheel directly at the lottery shop or buy it online through the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

Continues after advertising





This Caixa lottery has daily draws, from Monday to Saturday, always starting at 8 pm. And, at the end of each draw, some value is already accumulated for the Lotofácil da Independência. Currently, the accumulated value is already at R$ 113,687,406.29.

In this way, the player has the option of buying the conventional wheel, for everyday use, and also this differentiated wheel for the Lotofácil da Independência.

This lottery has 25 numbers, where the player chooses from 15 to 20 numbers. The greater the amount, the more expensive the game and also the easier it is to win.

To win the top prize, you need to match 15 numbers. However, those who make 11 to 15 numbers also gain some value. To receive the prize, you can do it at the lottery shop, depending on the amount, or at the Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

Tele Sena da Independência

Unlike Lotofácil, Tele Sena is a capitalization bond, where the player buys the card for R$ 15. In addition to being able to buy it on the internet, on the official website, it is also possible to purchase a unit at lottery houses and at any branch of the Mail.

Currently, the Tele Sena da Independência has been operating since August. In this case, with Sunday extractions, the consumer can earn doubled. That is, each weekend, there are two possibilities to win the maximum prizes.

Although Tele Sena da Independência offers cars, houses and motorcycles, for example, it does not pay with the product. But, yes, it gives this amount in cash, deposited directly into the winner’s account.

Finally, both Lotofácil and Tele Sena da Independência are two possibilities to earn good money. Consequently, you will have a more peaceful life.