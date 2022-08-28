Luciano Camargo, Zezé’s duo, has a fortune of millions

Despite not showing off, Luciano Camargo owns a gigantic empire

Years on the road with Zezethe singer Luciano Camargo is regarded as one of the greatest voices in Brazilian music, proof of this is the resounding success he has with his family. But, in addition to many songs that fell in the taste of the people, Flávia Fonseca’s husband has a characteristic of his life that few know.

It turns out that the artist is the owner of a gigantic fortune, which, contrary to what many people think, is even greater than that of Graciele Lacerda’s companion.

According to the Extra newspaper, Luciano Camargo has a fortune valued at R$ 77.3 million, 20 million more than Zezé. However, so much money is not only due to the work in music, but to the investments that the singer manages with his wife.

That’s right, the couple is a partner in several real estate and artistic ventures across the country, as well as companies. In addition, the sertanejo and Flávia own an urban planning company in the city of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, with capital of R$ 27 million.

MANSION

It is worth noting that part of Luciano Camargo’s empire are gigantic mansions that he owns in Orlando, United States, and another in São Paulo, where he lives with his family. The residence in the capital of São Paulo was purchased by the singer in mid-2014 and has an extension of no less than 2500m².