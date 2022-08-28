Luciano Huck renovated houses, came back and saw everything destroyed

Luciano Huck was successful with the painting Lar Doce Lar do Caldeirão

Before migrating to Domingão, Luciano Huck presented for years at the Caldeirão one of the most successful paintings of the program: Lar Doce Lar. The attraction consisted of renovating the viewers’ homes and delivering a completely revamped new one. During this period, the presenter had to deal with different situations.

In one of the appeals, which arrived through a letter, a woman asked for help to save the residence she lived with her family. The house in question was filled with rubble and mess. The person responsible for making the request was a young woman who was the daughter of the owner of the house and lived there with her sisters and grandmother.

She said in the letter sent to Luciano Huck that her grandmother left the house because she couldn’t take the mess anymore. On the day that Angélica’s husband came to visit, he was completely perplexed by the situation in which the property was, as it was full of dirt, rubble and disorganized.

The production of Caldeirão carried out the renovation of the house, but asked that the property be kept in good condition and not return to the mess it was before. In addition, Luciano Huck made a point of promising that he would return to space within a year to check if they had really fulfilled the agreement.

However, Luciano Huck anticipated the visit by six months, taking the family by surprise. Right at the gate, the lady did not want to let the presenter or her production in and when she authorized them she requested that nothing be recorded. That’s because the house was all over again.

Luciano Huck even questioned why the house is disgusting again, but the woman justified it by saying that the agreement was that he should return within a year and not six months. She said she didn’t have time to organize the house to receive the production. “Why is it messed up again??” he wanted to know.

“I was waiting twelve months”, responds to the lady. “A means you were waiting a year to fix it”, he said. Luciano Huck approached the TV Foco team once and said that the story about the destroyed house is not true. It is worth remembering that Channel 90, led by Nogy on YouTube, addressed the situation.