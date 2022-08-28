Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves pose topless in a bathtub: ‘Pré Numanice’ | celebrities



Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves go topless in a bathtub – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 08/27/2022 15:41

Rio – Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves appeared in a moment of rest, this Saturday, in a hotel in Campinas, São Paulo. The singer was spotted by her wife while the two were topless in a bathtub, relaxing before the show that she will do with her pagoda project: “Pre-Numanice”, wrote the dancer and former BBB, in Instagram Stories.

Last Wednesday, the artist released the DVD “Numanice #2 Ao Vivo”, recorded at the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio, in a closed event for guests. In the new edition, Ludmilla brought the long-awaited partnership with Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash in November last year. The unreleased song “Insônia” had already been recorded and the funkeira used the voice of the sertaneja, in an emotional tribute.

The release preceded another great moment for the singer, who completed 10 years of her career in 2022. On September 11, Ludmilla goes up on the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio and promises to cause in her show. “I’m preparing a cannon. We spent R$ 2 million on the Rock in Rio show, just so you can understand the power. It’s going to be the show of my life. Forget it. I’m with a monster team”, said Lud, in an interview. to the “Podpah”.