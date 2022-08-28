Lula and Bolsonaro will have 1st direct confrontation in debate

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will star this Sunday (28.Aug.2022) in the 1st direct clash of the 2022 presidential campaign. Fierce opponents, both will meet in person in the debate of the TV Bandeirantes, carried out jointly by pool of media vehicles formed by band, Folha de S. Paulo, TV Cultura and UOL.

The 2 only confirmed their attendance this Saturday (27.Aug.2022). During the previous week, the teams of both discussed strategies and conditioned participation to the presence of the opponent. There were doubts, both for Lula and for Bolsonaro, about the risks and benefits of attending this type of event. In the morning, the PT announced the decision on his social networks. Hours later, the current president also confirmed. Defined by lottery, Lula and Bolsonaro will be side by side in the studio.

The 1st debate with presidential candidates for the 2022 election campaign will be held this Sunday at 9 pm and will be broadcast on Power 360 on Youtube.

The expectation is that the main confrontation will take place between Lula and Bolsonaro. Topics such as corruption in PT governments and the lack of more effective actions to face the covid-19 pandemic should be explored. Both will also be preferred targets for other candidates.

Bolsonaro should also be asked to respond about the increase in poverty and hunger in the country and the end of the increase in Auxílio Brasil in December. Questions about machismo and homophobia can also be put to the president.

The 2 lead the presidential race, with an advantage for the PT. According to the latest survey PowerDate, released on August 17, Lula has 44% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Bolsonaro registered 37%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.

The 3 best-placed candidates in the polls and candidates from parties with representatives in the Chamber of Deputies were invited to participate: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil).

The joint debate with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will take place at the Band studios, in São Paulo. The 4 vehicles have partnered with Google and YouTube.

Lula: Debates since the 1980s

Lula debuted in debates in 1982, when he ran for governor of São Paulo. The event was the 2nd televised debate in Brazil. In the same election, the 1st debate had only 2 candidates: Reynaldo de Barros (PDS) and Franco Montoro (PMDB). The PT ended up in 4th place in those elections.

In the 1st direct election after the end of the dictatorship, in 1989, Lula ran for the Presidency of the Republic for the 1st time and managed to reach the 2nd round, together with Fernando Collor (PRN).

The debate between the two, shown live, was organized by a pool between 4 broadcasters: Rede Globo, SBT, Rede Manchete and Bandeirantes Network.

The next day, the National Journal aired excerpts from the event, but gave unequal treatment between the 2 candidates. The PT accused Globo of manipulation for having, in the party’s view, favoring Collor.

The party even called the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) asking that new parts of the debate be shown on the news, but the request was not accepted. Collor ended up winning the elections that year with 53% of the vote.

The case was the subject of controversy for years, but it was not until 2001 that Armando Nogueira, the broadcaster’s director of journalism at the time of the debate, admitted that there had been manipulation. He told the program Memória Globo that “It was TV Globo’s own goal” it is a “disservice” to the broadcaster.

Ten years later, in 2011, the former general director of Globo José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, known as Boni, also admitted the mistake. To the program Dossier GloboNews, he stated that the broadcaster wanted to“improve Collor posture”.

Lula has already called the episode “mutilation” and said, in 2017, he hopes to hear from Globo, one day, an apology.

In 2002, Lula participated in 3 debates in the 1st round and only 1 in the 2nd. He ended up beating José Serra (PSDB) and was elected president.

In 2006, PT decided not to attend any debate in the 1st round, but was in all of the 2nd round. At the time, the former president was seeking re-election and had his name involved in the Mensalão scandal.

To justify the absence of debates in the 1st part of the election, he claimed in a letter to Globo that he wanted to avoid “Rudeness and aggression in a game of marked cards”.

That year, the PT had as its main opponent the ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin. Both were the protagonists of discussions in debates. Today, Alckmin is the candidate for vice president on the PT ticket. At the time, he was from the PSDB, but he migrated to the PSB to contest this year’s elections.

In that election, Lula called the former toucan “light” and accused him of buying votes. Alckmin, in turn, said that PT had on his team people convicted of corruption schemes.

In 2018, the PT launched Lula as a candidate for the presidency, but the PT was held in the Federal Police jail in Curitiba (PR). He was prevented by the Electoral Justice from participating in debates that year.

The party even asked for the TV Bandeirantes that Fernando Haddad (PT) could replace him, but the request was not accepted. Haddad ended up replacing PT in the electoral race and ended up being the official candidate.

Bolsonaro: 3rd debate

With little experience in debates, Bolsonaro will participate in his 3rd presidential debate. The current president participated in 2 presidential debates in 2018, when he ran for the Presidency of the Republic for the 1st time. Although he had already indicated that he might not participate in others, he withdrew from the other events after being stabbed in Juiz de Fora (MG) during a campaign act.

At the time, Bolsonaro was leading the polls in scenarios that did not consider Lula as a candidate. PT was held in the Federal Police jail in Curitiba (PR) as a result of the Guarujá triplex case. He did not obtain authorization from the Justice to participate in the debates that year.

Now, Bolsonaro will return to band, where he debuted in the last election. The broadcaster held the debate on August 9, 2018. On September 17 of the same year, the TV network!in partnership with the magazine This isheld yours.



The 1st debate ended up being lukewarm and kept the opponents in their comfort zones.

The current president has concentrated much of the criticism of opponents. He was called “racist, sexist and homophobic” by Guilherme Boulos (Psol), he was questioned by journalists about receiving housing assistance and had to answer about signs of irregularities involving his family. He ended up being the most contested by opponents, although he was less questioned. At the time, former governor Geraldo Alckmin, still in the PSDB, was the most demanded. He was asked 5 times, followed by Bolsonaro, who answered 3 times.

In the answers, the deputy also spoke about the expansion of the carrying of weapons and the opening of military schools throughout the country, which he fulfilled throughout his term. Bolsonaro also spoke about the fight against corruption.

In general, Lava Jato themes were not explored as much. Lula was also little mentioned. The toughest confrontation took place with Boulos, who this year is running for federal deputy for São Paulo.

Bolsonaro was also contested by Senator Álvaro Dias (Podemos) and mocked by Ciro Gomes (PDT). This year, Dias is running for re-election to the Senate and Ciro is once again trying to reach the presidency. He should participate in this Sunday’s debate (28.Aug.2022).

The president was also questioned about the accusation of employing a phantom employee in his office, when, in fact, she lived in Angra dos Reis (RJ). Bolsonaro said that Walderice Santos da Conceição would be a “humble and hardworking lady”.

In the debate promoted by the TV network!Bolsonaro had a more direct confrontation with former minister Marina Silva (Rede), who said that the current president believed he could solve Brazil’s problems “in the scream and in the violence”. She also complained about his treatment of women. Marina competes in 2022 for federal deputy.

“Just a person who doesn’t know what it means for a woman to earn a lower salary than a man and have the same skills, the same competence and be the first to be fired. The last to be promoted. […] You have to worry about it”said Marina at the time.

In response, Bolsonaro criticized Marina for being evangelical and, at the same time, advocating plebiscites for the decriminalization of abortion and marijuana. “You don’t know what a woman is, Marina, who has a son thrown into the world of drugs.”, replied Bolsonaro. He also said he advocated chemical castration for rapists.

In the debate of RedeTV! in general, the topics discussed among the candidates revolved around economic issues, such as unemployment in the country and the spending ceiling.



