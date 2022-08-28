Lula confirms presence in presidential debate this Sunday

PT communicated his decision in a post on his Twitter profile; President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is also expected

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed its presence in the first presidential debate of the election campaign, scheduled for Sunday, 28. The program will be broadcast in pool format, starting at 9 pm, by all radio and television channels of Grupo Bandeirantes, by TV Culturathrough the portal UOL and by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. PT’s decision was communicated on his official Twitter profile. “See you at the Band tomorrow at 9pm,” he wrote. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is also expected at the event. Although he has not made it official that he will go to the TV Bandeirantes studios, in São Paulo, the head of the federal Executive stated, in an exclusive interview with the program Panicgives Young pan, who must attend. “I must be Sunday [no debate da TV Bandeirantes]. I’m hitting the hammer. At one point I thought I shouldn’t go, now I think I should. I’m going to be shot, they’re going to shoot me all the time, because I’m a paying target for them. But I believe my strategy will work. The questions I have already prepared how to ask and the answers will be simple. I owe nothing. So it’s okay to answer these accusations that they’ve made all along in the media regarding Covid-19,” she said. In addition, the director of journalism at Band, Fernando Miter, used his profile on social networks to say that “everyone” will be present. “Announcement for this Sunday: everyone in the debate”, he published on his Twitter.

As Jovem Pan showed, there was an impasse within the campaign about Bolsonaro’s participation in the debates. According to reports made to the report, the chief of the federal executive was prone to not attend appointments in the first, despite appeals from part of his assistants. A wing of the reelection committee, linked to the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, believes that unnecessary exposure can stop the gradual growth of the president of the Republic pointed out by the polls of voting intentions released in recent days – the main opponent of the current president of the country. , Lula leads the polls. For this Sunday’s debate, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), senators Simone Tebet MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and political scientist Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo), from parties with representatives in Representative body.