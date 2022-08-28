Lula confirms presence in this Sunday’s presidential debate

PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed today his presence in the first debate between the candidates for the command of the Palácio do Planalto, scheduled for tomorrow (28), at 9 pm.

Lula, who is trying to return to the position he held between 2003 and 2010, confirmed his participation in the debate in a message posted on Twitter.

The event is promoted in partnership between UOLFolha de S.Paulo, Band and TV Cultura.

Heating. Before, at 20:00, the UOL makes a special program, direct from the Band studios, in São Paulo, with the expectation and preparations for the meeting.

The presentation will be by Kennedy Alencar, with comments from José Roberto Toledo, Alberto Bombig and Carla Araújo. Diego Sarza will be in the report.

guests. In addition to Lula, the following candidates were invited to participate in the debate at the Band studio: Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New), Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil), Simone Tebet (MDB), Bolsonaro (PL), and Ciro Gomes (PDT).

Where to watch? The broadcast of the entire program takes place on Canal UOLYouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Samsung Smart TVs, always live.

And Bolsonaro, go or not go? Bolsonaro’s going or not to the debates has been the subject of speculation since the beginning of the election campaign. Yesterday, in an interview with “Pânico”, on Jovem Pan radio, he said that he “must go” to tomorrow’s debate, but did not confirm his presence.

On the agenda this morning, the eve of the debate, the current head of the federal executive and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), stated that he “will not flee from any environment” to defend what he says he understands as “interests” of the population. .

But, according to three sources close to the president, with the official confirmation of the participation of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro has already warned that he also wants to go, informed the columnist of the UOL Carla Araujo. The presidential security team was even this morning at the station where the debate will take place. The procedure is part of the protocol for receiving the president.

The campaign is still evaluating whether or not to “make a mystery” for some more time before making Bolsonaro’s presence official.

Other candidates. On Wednesday (24), the campaigns of Bolsonaro’s competitors had given positive signals in relation to the debate on Sunday.

Lula’s campaign coordinator also confirmed his presence. Later, however, aides to the former president retreated and released a note saying that “the participation had not yet been confirmed”. The doubt was clarified today with the post of the PT himself on Twitter.

The clashes between Bolsonaro and Lula have already occurred at least eight times.

Bolsonaro will be the first to ask. This Sunday’s debate can start in a climate of confrontation between the two candidates who nurture the greatest climate of rivalry between themselves: Bolsonaro and Lula.

According to the program’s rules, the current president and candidate for re-election will be the first to have the possibility to question competitors in the block destined for this purpose. The event is divided into three moments with questions about government programs, confrontation between candidates and questions from journalists. The blocks will be moderated by journalists from the organizing vehicles.