Maíra Cardi impresses by showing the mansion where she lives with Arthur Aguiar

Maíra Cardi, 38, showed the mansion where she lives with Arthur Aguiar and her daughter Sophia, 3, in the interior of São Paulo. The digital influencer impressed with the size of the property’s rooms.

“In this video I couldn’t show everything, but here’s a little bit of the place I love the most in the world, which brings me peace and tranquility. This is the house of my dreams, which I turned into my home of reality!”, she said. , in an Instagram post.

Then, the digital influencer gave advice about believing in your dreams and what you want to achieve in your life. “Never allow the limitations of others to define you. If someone tells you that something is impossible, that you won’t achieve it, that you are too dreamy or anything else that tries to limit where you want to go, don’t listen! this person is not talking about their limitations, but their limitations and what they are incapable of doing. You can do anything, just believe,” he said.

In the video, Maíra shows a giant room, which has huge crystal chandeliers, a balcony, an office, a bathroom with a swing, a double bedroom, a closet, a swimming pool and a lake.

“I hope you enjoyed it, but know that this video wasn’t even half of it! There’s still a lot to show: the guest house, gym, dance room, closet, playroom, Sophia’s world, support house, gardens, living room fireplace, the rest of the rooms… it’s too much to fit in one video!” described the rest of the property.

In the comments, several people were amazed at the grandeur of the property. Tatá Werneck joked and said, “Can I get there tomorrow at noon?”, she asked. “Why don’t I leave my resort?”, joked Carlinhos Maia. “Wow, what perfection!!!!! I loved the natural landscaping!!!! Everything was perfect!!!”, said Romana Novais, Alok’s wife. “My idea is that if I reach out to the bedroom, I’ll go to the kitchen and I won’t leave. Imagine getting out of this??? Hahhahahaha, what can I do on the street?”, joked Dany Bananinha.

There are several other comments about the mansion. “If I had one of these, no one would see me on the street,” joked a follower. “I who live in 50 square meters no longer like to go out. If I lived in a beautiful house like this, no one would see me”, said a follower. “Mine is smaller than her bathroom… And I don’t leave the house either”, evaluated another.