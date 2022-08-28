Maira Cardi ‘kicks the bucket’, tours a luxurious mansion and netizens react: “Your house is…”

During this morning, Saturday (27), Maira Cardi surprised netizens by publishing on his official Instagram profile, which has more than 8 million followers, a video in which he takes a tour of his mansion, where he lives with Arthur Aguiar.

“I couldn’t show everything in this video, but here’s a little bit of the place I love the most in the world, which brings me peace and tranquility. This is the house of my dreams, which I turned into my home of reality!”, she said, about the property she acquired at the time she was separated from the BBB 22 champion.

“I hope you liked it, but know that this video wasn’t even half of it! There’s still a lot to show: the guest house, gym, dance room, closet, brinquedolândia, Sophia’s world, support house, gardens, living room fireplace, the other rooms… it’s too much to fit in one video!”, added the coach. In the comments of the publication, several netizens reacted to the size of the house.

“Beautiful! Your house has the best vibe in the world”said a netizen. “Mine (house) is smaller than her bathroom (laughs)”, joked someone else. A third said: “Going out for what? (laughs) perfect house! God bless you and all your achievements, you are more than worthy of everything you have”.