Man arrested kicks cameraman, tries to attack reporter and gets slapped in the ear

Journalism can be a risky profession, especially for teams assigned to work shifts at police stations.

Over the weekend, two journalists from Rede Massa, an affiliate of SBT in Paraná (owned by presenter Ratinho), were attacked.







The attacker was uncontrollable, but ended up surprised by the cameraman’s fury Photo: reproduction

Upon arrival at a police station, after being removed from the police car, a man accused of stabbing his stepfather did not like being approached by the TV team.

He kicked cameraman Cristiano Vaz in the genital region, who dropped the camera and cringed in pain.

Afterwards, he tried to kick reporter Iverson Vaz, but missed the target. “Stop kicking,” ordered one of the police officers leading him.

As soon as he managed to get up, the cameraman didn’t control the revolt and went after the aggressor.

He grazed the detainee’s ear with a slap—and ended up slamming his hand on the police station’s iron gate.

Previously, the criminal had already had a falling out with the team when he was arrested on a murder charge.

Disgusted, Iverson Vaz wrote on a social network that the individual “should be rotting in jail”.

It is not the first time that the police reporter for Rede Massa has found himself in trouble with interviewees.

He was slapped a few times in the face and even received an arrest warrant for alleged contempt.