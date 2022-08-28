“Mane…”; Datena gets annoyed with the production and argues with the live team in Brazil Urgente na Band

Presenter Datena again drew attention last Friday (26), during another edition of his program Brasil Urgente na Band. The reason? The journalist had his audio leaked right when he was arguing with his co-workers at the station’s studios. Datena in the audio criticizes colleagues.

The communicator, after announcing one of his routine articles, a merchandising went on the air, however, with the presenter’s audio open for those who watched. In addition to the anchor being cut live, the ad was also interrupted and muted to viewers.

“My friend, let me see how the weather is there… No. Dude! It was with me here…”, said Datena, not imagining that he was being heard by his audience. Later, he again criticized his collaborators, emphasizing the serious mistake that had just occurred. Datena, who recently became involved in another controversy when he received alleged inappropriate content from a candidate live on his program.

“Merchandising came out without sound. Nobody tells me anything here. I just wanted to know what happened. No sound is useless because you can’t dub anyone. Instead of us stopping playing, let’s do the serious thing, otherwise everything goes wrong”said the journalist quite irritated.“Is that right? We can do it light, in a good way, but let’s pay more attention, otherwise it will disturb the viewer, please. That’s because we’ve been training for 20 years”, ended the communicator.