Márcia Conrado cancels concerts by Gustavo and Safadão and announces the release of drinksFarol de Notícias

Published at 22:00 this Friday (26)

With information from the Advisory

After much controversy, pressure and popular criticism, Mayor Márcia Conrado spoke out this Friday (26) about the holding of the September 2022 Party.

The manager said that the municipality prepared itself financially to present the population with a large-scale festivity, but, as the municipal management claims, complaints and fake news were orchestrated against the celebration of the party, undermining the planning that had been taking place for more than one year by the current management.

Despite regretting the situation, City Hall informs that it will comply with the recommendation of the control bodies and suspend the shows by Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão. With the suspension of the two shows, the city hall is already looking for new attractions to rebuild the schedule on September 4th and 7th.

The mayor also informed that the public will be allowed to enter Lagoa Maria Timóteo with drinks, meeting the wishes of the population, which – in the words of the government – ​​will always be heard and respected. Soon, entry with drinks will be released for the general public and cabins, and the daily voucher for cabins will no longer be available.

Other important facts were also reinforced by the manager, such as the tax exemption for street vendors, who will be able to sell normally at the party at no cost, and the existence of the Space for Wheelchair users with a privileged location, measures that have already been adopted in all government festivities. , such as the anniversary of the city and São João.

Regarding the purchasers of cabins, the mayor announced a discount of one thousand reais in the value of each cabin, and reiterated that if any purchaser wants to cancel the purchase, just contact the organizing committee through the contact (87) 9.8129-2710. Anyone who has purchased lounge tickets and wishes to return them can also contact the company responsible for sales.

Related