Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani celebrate their wedding in the countryside of São Paulo

Mari Palma, 33, and Phelipe Siani, 37, were married this afternoon in Itatiba, a city in the interior of São Paulo. The open-air ceremony and party was prepared to have 600 guests to celebrate the union of journalists.

According to videos from friends of the couple on social networks, she arrived at the wedding in a van and went down towards the altar accompanied by her nephew Dom. The journalist’s brothers, Luiz Palma Jr and Leonardo Palma, welcomed her to take her into the hands of Phelipe Siani.

The journalist’s nephew even came in with a plaque in honor of Mari Palma’s father, Mr. Luiz Palma — who died last year. Some balloons with Luiz’s name were also released into the sky during the ceremony.

Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani get married Image: Playback/Instagram

In January 2021, the journalist announced her engagement to Siani and showed details of the marriage proposal on her YouTube channel. At the time, the presenter was inspired by the proposal of two characters from the series “Friends”, Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox).

Bride asked guests to wear sneakers

Apparently, Mari Palma —known for her casual looks, especially in the midst of the dress code of TV journalism— would have encouraged the guests to go to the ceremony at will. Actress Pri Sol and influencer Hariana Meinke, for example, showed up in sneakers, as they showed on social media.

Image: Playback/Instagram

Image: Playback/Instagram

Ceremony takes place on farm with preserved ruins

In March, the bride and groom posted photos of a dilapidated, exposed-brick space, signaling that this will be the “yes” location.

“We stopped, looked at each other with a smile and said, ‘Hey, do you realize this could be the place we’re getting married?’. I don’t know how the day will go, but I’m sure that every once I stop and look away, I will find the love of my life and my best friend,” wrote the journalist, posting a photo of the couple at the venue.

Beginning of the relationship

Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani met when they worked at TV Globo. The relationship took a while to get started due to the busy routine of each one within the station.

“We started dating in 2017 more or less, at the time, I worked at ‘G1 em 1 Minuto’ and had a fixed schedule, which is rare among journalists… and Pheline had no schedule”, began Mari, in a video. posted on your YouTube channel.

“And how was your life, Siani?”, she asked. “What life? Every day was a schedule and that’s how life went”, he replied, in a humorous tone.

“It was very difficult to date at that time because of our mixed schedules. He had to fit in. We often saw each other during the week to eat something and such… in addition, there was another issue: the shift”, she recalled. .

According to Mari Palma, as soon as they publicly assumed the relationship, in June 2017, she took Siani’s shift schedule, joined hers and tried to calculate how many weekends they would have together in the year.

“I remember when I finished the spreadsheet I said, ‘Man, I started dating him and I’m going to have, I don’t know, three free weekends,'” he commented.

Then, Phelipe explained that the scales were different, as Mari worked in the digital sector and he worked in TV. “It’s totally different, the breaks are different. It was very difficult to reconcile”.

Currently, the couple left TV Globo and work together on CNN Brasil.