Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani get married in celebration with more than 600 guests | Column Fábia Oliveira

You journalists Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani got married, this Saturday (27), on a farm in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the website ‘Quem’, the ceremony was attended by more than 600 guests, including friends and family of the couple.

In videos published by the journalists’ guests, it is possible to see that the the couple’s dog, Chica, attended the ceremony. Mari Palma’s father, Luiz Palma, who passed away last year, was also honored during the celebration. The presenter’s nephew came in with a sign talking about his grandfather and some balloons with his name.

According to the magazine ‘Quem’, on the party’s menu, the couple opted for foods like coxinha, cheese ball, pastel, crazy meat and fries. To drink, guests will enjoy draft beer, beer and personalized drinks. Leaving the ‘traditional’, Mari and Phelipe chose not to put sparkling wine or cake.

“I understand that this is all part of tradition, but I don’t see myself, for example, cutting the cake with our miniatures on top, you know? I don’t want our guests wasting party time with these things, so let’s go to the dance floor and have fun and that’s all right”, said Mari Palma to ‘Quem’.

Philipe Siani recalled the couple’s story. “We met at Globo, when the two worked on ‘Bem Estar’. And then we ended up becoming the same group of friends. After years, the friendship evolved into a different interest (laughs). Then we went out one day as friends and ended up kissing very naturally, I think the two ended up being equally responsible for the first kiss. Everything was very natural with us, from the beginning, as if it was meant to be, you know? (…) It’s quite cliché to say that, but it was too much to be. It seems that our history has been written for a long time, we just needed to meet”, he said to ‘Quem’.

