Marina Ruy Barbosa and her ex-husband, Alexandre Negrão, are present at Baile do BB. Details!

On the night of this Friday (26), Alexandre Negrão, ex-husband of Marina Ruy Barbosa, attended for a few minutes at Baile do BB, promoted by Beto Pacheco. Alexandre Negrão walked the red carpet of the event, which was attended by Bruna Marquezine and other celebrities, alongside his current girlfriend, Elisa Zarzur. Negrao arrived at the ball a few minutes after Marina Ruy Barbosa, who walked the red carpet in an all-pink look.

As happened at another time, the pilot shared the environment with Marina Ruy Barbosa. “We like to go out and also do a little program at home. we are very excited“, Elisa told QUEM magazine. We spent a lot of time together. We are in a very pleasant phase”, completed the pilot. The marriage between Negrao and Marina came to an end in January 2021 after three years. Alexandre and Elisa assumed the relationship in June. Elisa is even a friend of Marina Ruy Barbosa.

Marina Ruy Barbosa rocks the web with a request for Jade Picon

Before starting the recordings of the soap opera “Travessia”, by Gloria Perez, Jade Picon was surprised by Marina Ruy Barbosa. The redhead invaded a live by Jade and Paulo André, who were on the Criança Esperança bench, and asked: “Jade and PA: date lol. I spoke and ran away“.

At the time, the name of actor Ícaro Silva was also on the rise after he shared the meson of the Globo project with some ex-BBBs, including Jade Picon. THE web commented on the case and recalled the actor’s lines of “Cara e Coragem” about reality show, which generated a controversy with Tiago Leifert at the time. Afterwards, Ícaro defended himself saying that he does like this type of entertainment.