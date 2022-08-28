Marvel confirms which planet the ship is taking the hero to

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes already has two episodes available on Disney+, and for now both had the participation of the Hulkwho returns here being once again played by actor Mark Ruffalo.

After a first episode that focused on the character’s origins and her relationship with her cousin Bruce Banner, in the second episode of She-Hulk we see Jennifer dealing with the consequences of having been transformed during a courtroom, which happens at the end of the previous episode.

Also continuing what we saw in the first episode, when Jennifer and Bruce have an accident on the road after being approached by a spaceship, this time we see Professor Hulk warning that he is going far away from Earth.

And as many fans already suspected, the screenwriter Jessica Gao, in an interview for the MCU Directconfirmed that the character is being taken back to Sakaarplanet that the hero was on Thor: Ragnarok.

“Well, all I will say is that he spent a lot of time out on that planet we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. And we only got to see a little bit of what his life was like while he was in Sakaar. God knows what Hulk did in the years he was there, so now he has to go back and deal with some of the stuff that happened during that time.”

the series of She-Hulk was announced at D23 2019 with Ms. Marvel and moon knight. Described as a legal comedy, it will have 9 episodes, 30 minutes long each! The series is now on display and available on Disney+, with its first episode premiering on the same day. August 18 of 2022!

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series’ main writer and producer. While Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (I never…). The cast has Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim Roth (Abomination, from The incredible Hulk), Jameela Jamil (Titania), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Charlie Cox, returning as Daredevil!