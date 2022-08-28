Maybe you forgot the R$ 3 thousand withdrawal from PIS-PASEP. See

In general, there are three different withdrawals available from PIS-PASEP. Below, see how to consult in each different case.

Caixa stated that millions of workers entitled to the PIS-PASEP allowance have not yet redeemed the money. Therefore, the value remains stopped in the bank. Resources come from various program calendars. In view of this, check out below, how to consult to know if you have no money to receive.

Do I have money to receive from PIS-PASEP? How to consult?

In general, there are three different withdrawals available from PIS-PASEP. Below, see how to consult in each case:

1. PIS-Pasep 2020 allowance

According to Caixa, 478,724 people have not yet redeemed PIS-PASEP for the 2020 base year. of the calendar, receive an average of 2 monthly minimum wages, have been enrolled in PIS-PASEP for at least 5 years, and have the data registered in the Annual List of Social Information (Rais)/eSocial.

2. 2019 PIS-Pasep allowance

In the case of PIS-PASEP for those who worked in 2019, the amount released is between R$92 and R$1,100. The government has released a chance to loot for those who missed the old schedule. Now, the deadline goes until December 29 this year. Checking the balance is done through the Digital Work Portfolio app.

On the other hand, the withdrawal occurs in two ways: by sending an email to [email protected], replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the State in which you reside. Or even, through a face-to-face visit, to one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor.

3. PIS-Pasep Quotas

The PIS-PASEP quotas are intended for workers who worked between 1971 and 1988. In general, many resources have values ​​that exceed R$ 3 thousand. With the extinction of the fund that took care of the money, the balances were forwarded to the FGTS.

With the extinction of the fund that took care of the money, the balances were forwarded to the FGTS. Therefore, it is necessary to access the program app to check if you have forgotten money. In the event of the holder’s death, the heirs can draw in place.

