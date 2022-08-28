meet 5 vehicles that have no competitors

There are vehicles that are unique on the market and have no direct competitors.

Some are the last representatives of categories that have seen better days – such as minivans and station wagons, which were swallowed up by the success of SUVs and became niche in the market.

In this case, there are remaining veterans with punctual updates, which survive without rivals because there is still demand, even if it is small.

Others are imported cars, which are still successful abroad and here serve a very specific audience, willing to pay a lot of money for such exclusivity.

Others are the result of insights from the respective manufacturers, who saw an audience for a particular product and are now swimming in arm’s length.

Check out five examples of “lonely cars” below.

Chevrolet Spin

Image: Disclosure

Consumers’ preference for SUVs almost ended the offer of other cars with a more familiar profile, such as station wagons – now sold in Brazil only by luxury brands – and minivans.

Currently, the only minivan produced and marketed in our country is the Chevrolet Spin, which has a 1.8-liter engine, automatic transmission and suggested prices starting at R$104,120.

With a seven-seat option, Spin will still reign alone in the segment for a few more years: General Motors is preparing updates for the model, which should reach dealerships in mid-2023.

Fiat Strada

Image: Disclosure

With the launch of the current generation in mid-2020, Fiat Strada became the only compact pickup with a double cabin and four doors in Brazil.

Since then, sales have soared and Strada ended 2021 as the best-selling vehicle in the country – a position it has maintained throughout 2022.

According to Fiat executives, one of the reasons for such success is precisely the four-door offer, which makes the Strada a versatile alternative, which can be used both as a passenger car and as a work vehicle and cargo transport.

This versatility was reinforced at the end of last year with the offer of a CVT automatic transmission.

Apart from the Strada, today four-door pickups are found in higher categories, with higher prices. With a double cabin, the Fiat model has suggested prices starting at R$ 107,990.

Kia Carnival

Image: Disclosure

While Chevrolet Spin is the only minivan option among the most accessible brands to the general public, in the luxury segment this station belongs to Kia Carnival.

The new generation of the South Korean brand minivan was launched in Brazil in October last year in a single version, which today costs R$ 534,990.

The high price brings a powerful engine and many technological items of comfort, connectivity and safety.

With space for up to eight occupants, Carnival is equipped with a 272 hp 3.5-liter V6 engine and also offers electrically-operated sliding side doors and a 12.3-inch multimedia center.

It also has automatic emergency braking and other driving assistants.

Ram 3500

Image: Disclosure

Launched in Brazil in March, the Ram 3500 has no competitors in the country to date.

The largest pickup from the North American brand available in our market is superlative in several aspects, including suggested prices starting at R$ 484,990.

Measuring 6 m in length and 2.12 m in width, the 3500 brings a load capacity of 1,752 kg, while the towing capacity reaches 9 tons.

No other pickup for sale in Brazil comes close to these numbers, but it is worth noting that the Ram model requires a Category C license, the same required to drive trucks.

It has the huge 6.7 turbodiesel engine, capable of yielding 377 horsepower and 115 kgfm of torque at just 1,700 rpm.

Fiat Fiorino/Peugeot Partner Rapid

Image: Disclosure

The two vans derived from the compact passenger car currently on sale in our country are the Fiat Fiorino and the recently launched Peugeot Partner Rapid – which, essentially, are the same vehicle.

Both were born from the late Fiat Uno and have a load capacity of 650 kg and a usable area of ​​3.3 m².

Its vocation is the transport of small and medium loads on urban roads and both models have an 86 hp 1.4 flex engine under the hood, managed by a five-speed manual transmission.

Fiorino has suggested prices starting at R$106,990, while Partner Rapid starts at R$101,990.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.

