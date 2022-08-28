Meet eight confirmed celebrities who will be in A Fazenda 14

With the premiere of A Fazenda 14 getting closer and closer, the LeoDias column brought together in a list all the names that were taken for granted in the cast of the fourteenth edition of the program. From funkeira, ex-BBB to the lawyer, the chosen ones promise to deliver quite an edition to the viewers.

In all, the column revealed eight of the twenty celebrities who have already signed their contracts with Record TV and will soon wear boots and hats to become a pawn in Itapecerica da Serra. And they are: Deolane Bezerra, Pétala Barreiros, Babi Mu, Natália Deodato, Ruivinha de Marte and Deborah Albuquerque in the women’s team and Thomaz Costa and Victor Igoh in the men’s team.

With presentation by Adriane Galisteu and general direction by Rodrigo Carelli, A Fazenda 14 opens on Tuesday (13/9) with twenty participants and four others on Paiol TikTok, who will compete for an extra spot in the attraction.

The LeoDias column continues to find out daily the other names that will complete the squad of celebrities of the rural reality and will soon disclose them.

