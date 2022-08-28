Meet the robot dog that will guard Rock in Rio

It may even look like a science fiction scene, but it will be pure reality. Rock in Rio announced that it will use, in partnership with the security company SegurPro, the robot dog Yellow, developed by the company Boston Dynamics. Yellow has also been used in the Portuguese version of the music festival.

With four legs, the robot has a series of embedded platforms, including 5G connection and the ability to collect and send various types of data. One of the goals in using Yellow is to reduce the risks to human beings in cases of high exposure such as bomb defusing and conflicts. Equipped with cameras, the robot will be monitored and will communicate with the SegurPro Operational Control Center (CCO).

It is estimated that more than 700,000 people will travel through the City of Rock as of September 2. In addition to Yellow, Rock in Rio will use drones, thermal cameras and SMS services with geolocation.

Yellow is developed by Boston Dynamics, a company that develops several robot models with the aim of offering possibilities for high-risk industries and functions or that put the integrity of human professionals at risk.